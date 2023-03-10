Revving up: February's top selling cars accelerated to the top

Maruti Suzuki continues its stronghold on the list of the top 10 cars sold in India, with seven of its models featuring on the list for the month of February. The standout performer was the new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which reclaimed its position as the top-selling SUV, surpassing Tata Nexon. The company's flagship model, the Grand Vitara, also outperformed the popular Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment, highlighting its increasing popularity. Let's take a closer look at the top 10 cars that made it to the list of highest-selling cars in India for February.

