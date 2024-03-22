In the clash between CSK and RCB, fans back Dhoni and Kohli. Dhoni's prized cars like Nissan Jonga contrast with Kohli's shift to eco-friendly Audi electric cars. The duo's automotive choices showcase a difference in preferences.

In the thrilling clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in this IPL season, fans are passionately rallying behind their beloved teams, with extra fervor reserved for the iconic players, Dhoni and Kohli.

As per an FE report, amidst the fierce battle on the cricket field, enthusiasts are turning their attention to the off-field pursuits of these cricketing legends, particularly their shared passion for automobiles.

Renowned for his love of motorcycles, former Indian captain MS Dhoni's automotive collection has garnered significant attention. The publication reports that among his prized possessions is a meticulously restored Nissan Jonga, a sight that has circulated widely across social media platforms.

Additionally, Dhoni's garage boasts a formidable lineup including the imposing Hummer H2, a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, a coveted Ferrari 599 GTO, and a regal Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, alongside practical yet stylish options like the Mercedes GLE, a Pajero, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and several Land Rovers.

In contrast, Virat Kohli, another cricketing luminary, has made headlines for his shift towards cleaner mobility. While Kohli once boasted an extensive collection, predominantly from Audi due to his ambassadorial role with the brand, he recently disclosed selling off most of his fleet, citing them as 'impulsive buys' that left little time for enjoyment.

Although the specifics of Kohli's current collection remain undisclosed, hints suggest a preference for luxury electric cars from Audi, signaling a conscious move towards sustainable transportation. Previously, his assortment featured Audi R8s, a Q7, an RS5, alongside a Range Rover, among others.

As fans dissect the contrasting automotive preferences of Dhoni and Kohli, it becomes evident that Dhoni's penchant leans towards classic petrol-powered vehicles, while Kohli's recent actions underscore a commitment to embracing eco-friendly alternatives in the realm of mobility.



