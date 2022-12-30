Rewind 2022: Popular CNG cars launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered in Silky White, Solid White, Granite Grey colour options. It comes with a redesigned rear and front. It is equipped with a new petal shape for headlamps and a honeycomb grille at the front. It is claimed to deliver 67 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 24.9 kpl.