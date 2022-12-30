Rewind 2022: Popular CNG cars launched in India

Rewind 2022: Popular CNG cars launched in India1 min read . 05:30 PM IST
CNG vehicles have become a popular alternative to petrol-driven vehicles in the country. It is less expensive compared to- petrol and diesel, and is also said to have higher fuel efficiency. Here are some of the popular CNG cars that launched in the Indian market in 2022
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered in Silky White, Solid White, Granite Grey colour options. It comes with a redesigned rear and front. It is equipped with a new petal shape for headlamps and a honeycomb grille at the front. It is claimed to deliver 67 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox and is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 24.9 kpl.
Prominent features on Toyota Glanza include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system), hill hold control, head-up display, 360-degree camera and nine-inch smart play cast, among others. The all-new version of the premium hatchback Glanza in the country with a price starting at ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor iCNG model is offered in three models – XM, XZ, and XZ+. The sedan comes with a starting price of ₹7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is said to offer a fuel efficiency of 26.4km/kg. Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red are the colour options of the vehicle. Convenience features include power windows, central locking and rear parking sensors.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with Advanced KSeries Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. Baleno claims 22.35 km/l for the manual transmission variant and 22.94 km/l for the AGS variant. The 2022 Baleno offers a 5-speed manual and improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. It comes equipped with first-in-segment features like head-up display, Suzuki Connect and 360 degree view camera.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a starting price of ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes powered by a K-series 1.0-litre and can produce maximum power of up to 56bhp. The all-new CNG model of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in two variants – LXi and VXi. The company claims that it has tuned the suspension setup on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG to enhance the ride quality and comfort.
