Nissan India has announced that the company has managed to grow by 6% in terms of sales in FY20, despite a challenging first half. The company’s newest offering, the Nissan Magnite can be attributed as the star for the company in last years’ sales. The company also announced that Nissan India has had an all-model wholesale of a total of 4,012 vehicles in March 2021.

The new Nissan Magnite was launched on 2 December 2020. The company also introduced a virtual showroom with the launch of the sub-4m SUV. Nissan claims the changes in the service infrastructure and introduction of the new Magnite is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy to prioritize and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth.

“With the unprecedented pandemic challenging demand & supply, the industry declined in FY20. Nissan, with its transformational plan of Nissan NEXT, has grown by 6% for the year on the tremendous customer response for the game changer – all-new Nissan Magnite with its Big, Bold, Beautiful value proposition and the support of its partners. Going forward into the new financial year, we look forward to maintaining this growth momentum," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The company also introduced a new ‘Nissan Express Service’ which is aimed at delivering quick service in 90-minutes. Nissan claims that it will extend the service reach to its customers by conducting “Nissan Service Clinics" in 100+ upcountry locations.

Nissan India recently announced a price hike across all available models for Nissan and Datsun. The new prices heffective from 1 April. The company claimed that they are forced to take this step due to the continuous rise in the prices of auto components.

The company has announced that the price hike will affect all cars in the Nissan India line-up as well as all offerings from Datsun. The price increase will vary from variant to variant.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via