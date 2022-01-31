The way market share plays out in electric vehicles will not depend on ramping up production and supply chain alone, but placing “the right product in the market at the right price," said Naveen Munjal, managing director, Hero Electric. He also spoke about the strategic focus of Hero Electric’s recently announced partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra, and the company’s ongoing spat with Hero Motocorp over the use of the Hero Electric brand.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

How do you see your partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra evolve going forward, even as you start with manufacturing some of your models at an M&M facility? What sort of capacity addition will the partnership give you?

Both M&M and Hero Electric are highly focused on EVs and in complementary strengths. M&M has been doing e-three-wheelers and four-wheelers, and we’ve been working on two-wheelers, but the core is still electric. To start with, we needed a facility and capacity. We’ve got far more business than we are able to handle right now out of our Ludhiana plant. M&M’s got a very strong facility in Madhya Pradesh in Pitampur, which we would use to manufacture our two bestsellers Nyx and Optima, and then eventually build from there. We’re going to start off with a capacity of 200,000 products a year and we will expand it going forward.

The second discussion had more to do with joint development of products, R&D and using each other’s resources for developing our products. We could use their strong engineering teams to develop our vehicles, and we’ll extend our resources to M&M to support the development of the electric Peugeot motorcycles, for instance.

You’ve set out a goal to expand your production capacity to 5 million units annually over the next five years, how are you looking to achieve that?

This [the partnership] is a step in that direction of going to a capacity of 5 million units. Now we have our capacity in Ludhiana, we’d have capacity in Pitampur, and we’d build more to take us to 5 million units a year in the next 4 years.

How is demand holding up currently, given that there are quite a few delays in delivering to customers as OEMs face supply chain hold-ups? Besides capacity, what other challenges in the supply chain are you facing?

We were manufacturing about 50,000 units last year, and this year already we are doing 100,000 units, so there’s a doubling of capacity right away. Besides that, because of strong government policies, customers are now buying scooters with dual batteries. So our requirement of batteries has gone up almost 3.5-4 times compared to last year. To get all those capacities in place takes time. We had stopped taking online bookings and slowed down opening of dealerships just so we could meet the current demand we had. The demand is much higher this year while we do 100,000 in production, but we feel it is getting pushed up to next year. I don’t think it’s lost business as of now, but we’re ramping up to meet that demand as we go along.

We’re seeing electric two-wheelers become an increasingly competitive space. Do you think this market in India will be won by players who will ramp up supply the fastest?

That is one factor but not the only one. What’s going to determine how market share plays out going forward is not just the ramping up of production and supply chain, but the right product in the market at the right price. The majority of the ICE-market we are looking to convert to electric is in the commuter segment, for example, and 85% of the market is up to a price point of ₹85,000.

For that segment to convert to electric, the vehicle cannot be dramatically higher priced than what they’re already buying at. Even though the TCO (total cost of ownership) may be lower, the initial purchase price has to be within a certain ballpark figure. Then there are factors of service, availability of spares and being close to the customers.

If you even look at battery replacement cost after a few years, the cost of replacing a large battery of a high-powered vehicle will be very high. We’ve been conscious of these factors and that’s why we are focussing on city-speed vehicles – and we’ll be able to offer higher speeds in that segment as the market matures—which gives us lower battery replacement costs, and higher efficiency and performance, which will play an important role in the market.

Hero MotoCorp is reportedly planning to launch its own electric two-wheeler in March. Is there a consensus or settlement between Hero Electric and Hero MotoCorp over the use of the Hero Electric brand name?

The matter to decide that is currently sub-judice. However, the brand ownership lies with us and has been for many years. We’ve been selling under the Hero Electric brand for the past decade and a half and we are taking all steps to protect our interests.

