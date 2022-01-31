Right product at right price will help win the EV market: Naveen Munjal

We were manufacturing about 50,000 units last year, and this year already we are doing 100,000 units, so there’s a doubling of capacity right away. Besides that, because of strong government policies, customers are now buying scooters with dual batteries. So our requirement of batteries has gone up almost 3.5-4 times compared to last year. To get all those capacities in place takes time. We had stopped taking online bookings and slowed down opening of dealerships just so we could meet the current demand we had. The demand is much higher this year while we do 100,000 in production, but we feel it is getting pushed up to next year. I don’t think it’s lost business as of now, but we’re ramping up to meet that demand as we go along.

