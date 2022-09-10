Rising CNG prices take shine off clean vehicles market

“We have almost doubled our sales of CNG models compared to last year. However, the gap between CNG and petrol, which used to be as high as ₹30- ₹40, is now reduced to ₹10-15. This has made CNG a less attractive bet but as it gives 30% better mileage it is still found attractive. On the other hand, the number of fuel pumps is going up and compared to four months ago when there used to be a waiting period on CNG models, models are now available off-the-shelf," said Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India.