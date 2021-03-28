The covid-19 pandemic may not be a hurdle for auto parts manufacturing companies as the sector may see a rebound in its fortunes in FY22.

A revival is likely after two years of double-digit decline in net profit and revenues amid an economic slump and a disruption in operations amid the outbreak of covid.

Several auto parts manufacturers suffered losses in the first two quarters of the current fiscal as the lockdown shut factories, leading to an economic recession.

Credit ratings firm Crisil expects the component manufacturing sector's revenues to grow 21-23% in FY22 and post higher operating margins.

The growth in top line, apart from the cost cutting measures already adopted, will lead to better operating profits, Crisil said.

The uptick in demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will rub off on the automotive components sector, it added in a note.

The spurt in growth will come against a 3% and 8% contraction in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively, the ratings firm said.

Replacement demand, which was impacted due to lockdowns and restricted movement of people and freight, is also expected to recover gradually.

Exports, which contribute 20% of the revenue, is likely to be aided by steady demand from the US and staggered recovery in the European Union. Both geographies account for 55% of India’s automotive component exports.

The growth in FY22, though, will come on a low base due to a significant decline in the past two fiscals.

Crisil forecasts that despite higher demand, capacity utilization of component suppliers will remain below 2019 levels. Operating margin may increase only 100-150 basis points (bps) to 10% next fiscal, after falling 150 bps in fiscal 2020 and 200-250 bps in fiscal 2021. Consequently, operating profit will be lower than in fiscal 2019, the agency said.

Automakers saw a continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to an economic slowdown triggered after Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) became bankrupt, apart from an increase in auto prices amid the transition to new safety and emission norms.

“The ongoing rebound in economic activity will drive a strong recovery for OEMs next fiscal. Improving fleet utilization and better availability of finance will also improve demand for commercial vehicles, while demand for personal vehicles (passenger cars and two-wheelers) will be driven by improving urban consumer sentiment, resilient rural incomes, modest vehicle price increases and attractive financing options," said Hetal Gandhi, director, Crisil Research.

Passenger vehicle makers have been seeing a sustained increase in retail sales from September as economic activity recovers and customers shift towards personal mobility to avoid Covid infection.

The government push towards infrastructure projects has also led to a gradual pick-up in commercial vehicle sales after two-and-a-half years.

Demand for two-wheelers, though, has slowed down due to a resumption of public transport in rural and semi urban areas.

“Better operating performance, controlled capital spends, given that sufficient capacity is available, and prudent working capital management will support recovery in credit profiles of automotive component suppliers next fiscal. Gearing of the sample set is expected to be comfortable at 0.7-0.8 time as on 31 March 2021, and improve further next fiscal," said Rajeswari Karthigeyan, associate director, Crisil Ratings.

