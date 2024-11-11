Rivals drive Maruti Suzuki into safety race: Dzire bags five stars in crash test

  • The company’s recent redesign of the Dzire aims to reignite retail buyer interest, given the model’s popularity among fleet operators, who make up 30-35% of its sales
  • The first-ever GNCAP 5-star rating for Maruti Suzuki marks a milestone as it looks to compete with rivals Tata Motors and Hyundai

Alisha Sachdev
Updated11 Nov 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO and Partho Banerjee, head of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki at the launch of fourth-generation Dzire compact sedan. (Photo: HT)
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO and Partho Banerjee, head of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki at the launch of fourth-generation Dzire compact sedan. (Photo: HT)

New Delhi: In a surprise pivot, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd that had been loath to voluntarily sending its vehicles for crash testing recently put forward its new Dzire sedan for the Global New Car Assesment Program (GNCAP) crash test.

India's largest passenger carmaker was confident that the vehicle will pass the test with flying colours, achieve the highest five-star safety rating and subdue constant criticism that the company doesn't prioritize passenger safety.

Dzire did not disappoint.

The first-ever GNCAP 5-star rating for Maruti Suzuki marks a milestone as it looks to compete with rivals Tata Motors and Hyundai, which have increasingly made safety a focal point in their marketing. The shift is notable given Maruti's previous reluctance to participate in the GNCAP program, which it once dismissed due to its ties to competitor-backed funding sources. Now, the company seems to be catching up to evolving consumer priorities and a more safety-conscious market.

For Maruti, the rationale behind obtaining a GNCAP is also that cars with safety credentials perform better in global markets. Interestingly, however, the company, which has been a proponent of India's indigenous voluntary crash test, the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP), has not yet publicly declared ratings for three other models that it had volunteered for testing.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki banks on SUVs, CNG models to beat demand blues

With Maruti Suzuki commanding 50% of the sedan market—61% within the entry-level sedan segment in which the Dzire competes—the company is reinforcing its focus on sedans despite the industry's SUV craze.

Sedans accounted for 8% of all passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India last year, with Maruti deriving 10% of its overall sales from sedans. However, competition in the segment is expected to intensify, with Honda’s upgraded Amaze launching next month, likely prompting Maruti to bolster Dzire's appeal.

The company’s recent redesign of the Dzire aims to reignite the retail buyer's interest, given the model’s popularity among fleet operators, who make up 30-35% of its sales. To cater to both the markets, Maruti has strategically decided to continue selling the current model - Tour S—as a separate edition tailored to fleet customers, while the new Dzire—with features like six airbags and an electric sunroof—will be marketed primarily to individual buyers. “We have to be present in all segments of the market to expand our market share,” Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director, Maruti Suzuki, told reporters, adding that the compact sedan segment is a reliable and stable market.

The Dzire and other Maruti models have been gaining traction in key export markets like Africa and South America. Increased production for exports helps lower the overall costs, enabling the company to offer competitively-priced vehicles both in India and internationally. The company aims to hit the 3 lakh-unit mark in exports this fiscal, up from 2.8 lakh units in FY24.

Also read: Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Which is the better auto stock?

We have to be present in all segments of the market to expand our market share.

While Maruti Suzuki invests in upgrading existing sedan and hatchback models, the company’s primary focus remains on SUVs, driven by a demand shift in the market. "We have limited capacity," CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, emphasizing that SUVs are where Maruti is dedicating its resources. The company is now planning the launch of its e-Vitara SUV, which will be built at its Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility in Ahmedabad. This new electric SUV signals Maruti’s maiden step in the electric vehicles space.

With evolving consumer demands, regulatory pressure, and a competitive landscape that continues to stress safety, Maruti Suzuki is looking to keep a foothold in traditional markets while pursuing growth in higher-demand segments like SUVs and electric vehicles.

Cars with safety credentials perform better in global markets.

Also read: Diwali sales sparkle for Maruti after a dull September quarter

Key Takeaways
  • Maruti Suzuki’s five-star GNCAP rating signals a shift towards prioritizing safety in response to market competition.
  • The company aims to balance traditional sedan offerings with a growing focus on SUVs and electric vehicles.
  • Maruti’s strategy includes catering to both retail and fleet markets, enhancing their appeal across different consumer segments.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsRivals drive Maruti Suzuki into safety race: Dzire bags five stars in crash test

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.