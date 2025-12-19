River Indie EV gets December discounts of up to ₹22,500

River Mobility has announced a series of year-end offers for its River Indie electric scooter. The Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola S1 Pro rivalling electric scooter is available with year-end benefits worth up to ₹22,500, until December 31, 2025. With this, the automaker is expecting to see a sales surge in the last month of 2025, as the scheme is designed to attract the consumers with enhanced accessibility through significant financial incentives and flexible payment structures.
The year-end offers for the River India electric scooter include low down payment, cashback, and EMI offers. If you are planning to buy the River Indie, here is a quick look at the benefits you can avail this December.
|River Indie: Year-end benefits
|Year-end offers
|Benefit
|Details
|Total combined benefits
|Up to ₹22,500
|Includes financing, cashback, and EMIs
|Cashback
|Up to ₹7,500
|Select credit cards at COCO stores
|Minimum down payment
|₹14,999
|Available via Evfin and IDFC
|Accessory EMIs
|Up to ₹14,000
|Spread costs across India
The River Indie is available with combined year-end benefits worth up to ₹22,500. These benefits comprise financing offers, cashbacks and accessory EMI schemes.
The River Indie consumers can get cashback of up to ₹7,500 at the company-owned and company-operated (COCO) stores. The cashbacks can be availed when the purchase is made with select credit cards like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, Bank of Baroda, Kotak, and One Card.
The consumers of the River Indie can opt for a low down payment option starting at ₹14,999. This scheme can be availed through partnerships with Evfin and IDFC.
River Mobility is offering EMI options for the accessories for the Indie electric scooter, as part of the year-end benefits. Under this scheme, the consumers can buy accessories worth up to ₹14,000. This allows the buyers to spread the cost of customisation of their River Indie electric scooter.