River Indie EV gets December discounts of up to ₹22,500

River Mobility has announced a series of year-end offers for its River Indie electric scooter. The Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola S1 Pro rivalling electric scooter is available with year-end benefits worth up to ₹22,500, until December 31, 2025. With this, the automaker is expecting to see a sales surge in the last month of 2025, as the scheme is designed to attract the consumers with enhanced accessibility through significant financial incentives and flexible payment structures.

The year-end offers for the River India electric scooter include low down payment, cashback, and EMI offers. If you are planning to buy the River Indie, here is a quick look at the benefits you can avail this December.

River Indie: Year-end offers

Advertisement

River Indie: Year-end benefits Year-end offers Benefit Details Total combined benefits Up to ₹ 22,500 Includes financing, cashback, and EMIs Cashback Up to ₹ 7,500 Select credit cards at COCO stores Minimum down payment ₹ 14,999 Available via Evfin and IDFC Accessory EMIs Up to ₹ 14,000 Spread costs across India

The River Indie is available with combined year-end benefits worth up to ₹22,500. These benefits comprise financing offers, cashbacks and accessory EMI schemes.

River Indie: Cashback incentives The River Indie consumers can get cashback of up to ₹7,500 at the company-owned and company-operated (COCO) stores. The cashbacks can be availed when the purchase is made with select credit cards like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, Bank of Baroda, Kotak, and One Card.

River Indie: Financing options The consumers of the River Indie can opt for a low down payment option starting at ₹14,999. This scheme can be availed through partnerships with Evfin and IDFC.

River Indie: Accessories on EMI River Mobility is offering EMI options for the accessories for the Indie electric scooter, as part of the year-end benefits. Under this scheme, the consumers can buy accessories worth up to ₹14,000. This allows the buyers to spread the cost of customisation of their River Indie electric scooter.