River Indie Gen 3 e-scooter launched with feature upgrades, new store opened in Delhi

Bengaluru-based River has launched the new Indie Gen 3, bringing feature upgrades to the electric scooter. The River Indie continues to be priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and the latest upgrade aligns with the brand’s foray into the North Indian market. The company recently inaugurated its first dealership in Delhi with plans to expand to other key states by March next year.

River Indie Gen 3: What’s New? The River Indie Gen 3 retains the same layout and design but gets upgraded tyres for better grip, a redesigned display with a clutter-free look, an integrated range and charging details, and integration of ride statistics in the mobile app. The e-scooter also gets hill-hold assist, customisable data points, and real-time charging status across different modes. River says the improvements have been developed through rigorous internal testing and insights from riders.

Commenting on the launch, Aravind Mani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, River EV, said, “Delhi marks an important milestone in River’s journey as we expand beyond the South. The company-owned store and service centre mark our commitment to service and training, acting as a hub for expansion in the region. Our vision has always been to build products that combine durability, versatility, and people-focused innovation.”

The River EV Store in Delhi is located in Rajouri Garden and is spread over 6,300 sq.ft.

Vipin George, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, River EV, said, “The Indie Gen 3 reflects our focus on thoughtful design and rider experience, from its robust build to intuitive features and app integration. Our Rajouri Garden store is more than a retail space; it’s a hub where riders can explore the scooter, experience our range of accessories, and engage with the brand community. Every element, from the scooter to the store, has been created to offer a seamless and immersive experience for our customers.”

River EV's Dealership Expansion Plan River’s latest outlet is located in Delhi, and is spread over 6,300 sq.ft. The brand is now operational across 34 stores pan-India, and has outlets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Patna, and Hubli. The company says it plans to open 80 stores by March 2026 and will further expand across North India with outlets in Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

River says its monthly sales crossed the 1,800-unit milestone in March 2025, a reflection of the surge in demand for the Indie EV. The company is optimistic that its expansion into key markets like Delhi will help build volumes further. The River Indie competes against a host of offerings, including the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and more.