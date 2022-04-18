Rivian CEO warns of looming electric-vehicle battery shortage
Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says
NORMAL (ILLINOIS) : Rivian Automotive Inc. Chief Executive RJ Scaringe is warning that the auto industry could soon face a looming shortage of battery supplies for electric vehicles—a challenge that he says could surpass the current computer-chip shortage.
Car companies are trying to lock up limited supplies of raw materials like cobalt, lithium and nickel that are key to battery making, and many are constructing their own battery plants to put more battery-powered models in showrooms.
Mr. Scaringe said building enough batteries will be among the biggest hurdles for an industry trying to boost electric-vehicle sales from a few million today to tens of millions within the decade. The shortages will occur everywhere from the mining of raw materials, to processing them, to building the battery cells themselves, he said.
“Put very simply, all the world’s cell production combined represents well under 10% of what we will need in 10 years," Mr. Scaringe said last week, while giving reporters a tour of the company’s plant in Normal, Ill. “Meaning, 90% to 95% of the supply chain does not exist," he added.
The semiconductor shortage that is disrupting the auto industry was a relatively small supply-demand imbalance that then led to aggressive overbuying and stockpiling, putting the car sector in the difficult position it is in now, Mr. Scaringe said. With batteries, it is expected to be an order of magnitude worse, he added.
“Semiconductors are a small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades," Mr. Scaringe said.
Rivian, a California-based startup focused exclusively on selling electric trucks and SUVs, has spent the past several months working to spool up production at its vehicle-making factory in Normal. The company began selling its first models last fall—R1T truck and R1S SUV—and said reservations for the two were around 83,000 in early March. The company has sold a total of 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter of this year.
Investors are closely tracking Rivian’s ability to execute on its manufacturing plans, following a blockbuster IPO last year that raised nearly $12 billion in proceeds and briefly pushed the startup’s valuation higher than that of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.
The company’s share price has slumped in recent months, due in part to production challenges related to the continuing semiconductor shortage and other problems getting automotive parts. Rivian’s stock closed at $40.59 Thursday, down 48% from the IPO price of $78.
In March, Rivian said it was sharply curtailing factory output this year, cutting its forecast to 25,000 vehicles—about half of what it could have built if it weren’t for constraints on getting parts and materials.
The car company’s 3.3 million-square-foot factory has the capacity to build 150,000 vehicles a year but currently isn’t running a full five-day week. In December, Rivian said it would add a second assembly factory in Atlanta, starting construction next year. That plant is expected to begin production in 2024.
Mr. Scaringe said the company plans to build a smaller, compact SUV called the R2 at the Atlanta plant that will help broaden Rivian’s buyer base.
The production line at the Normal plant—a former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. factory that Rivian purchased in 2017—demonstrates the stakes for the upstart car maker.
In addition to building trucks and SUVs, Rivian plans to produce an electric van at the factory for Amazon.com Inc.
Amazon—an investor in the startup—has a deal to buy 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans from Rivian, which internally refers to the model as the RPV, or Rivian Prime Van.
At the plant, van production is still in early stages and a tent has been installed outside to perform work on vehicles. Nearby, dozens of vans were parked with Amazon logos painted on the side. The company aims to fill the Amazon order by 2025, although it is facing competition.
In January, global auto maker Stellantis NV said it, too, would provide electric delivery vans to Amazon. At the time, Mr. Scaringe said the still-young EV market wasn’t a “zero sum" game of winners and losers, and welcomed additional entrants.
Other auto executives are also growing concerned about constraints in the battery supply chain. Some, like GM, are joining with mining firms to secure access to critical ingredients like cobalt and lithium. Others are bringing more of their battery cell production in-house, aiming to have more control over this core component for electric vehicles.
Still, even with all the planned battery production expected to be added, less than half of the forthcoming factories will produce cells with sufficient quality to supply global car companies like GM, Toyota and startups like Rivian, according to an analysis by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
“It varies by region, but it’s important for people to understand that capacity isn’t a quality, reliable battery supply," said Simon Moores, Benchmark’s chief executive.
Mr. Scaringe said Rivian’s strategy for securing battery cells is diversification. It also plans to structure the deals with partners as co-investments in dedicated capacity and intends to eventually develop and build cells internally, he added.
“We are not going to have a single supplier," he said. “We are going to have multiple suppliers."