Rivian CEO warns of looming electric-vehicle battery shortage

Rivian, a California-based startup focused exclusively on selling electric trucks and SUVs, has spent the past several months working to spool up production at its vehicle-making factory in Normal. The company began selling its first models last fall—R1T truck and R1S SUV—and said reservations for the two were around 83,000 in early March. The company has sold a total of 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter of this year.

