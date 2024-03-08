Rivian Follows Tesla’s Lead, but Is It Too Late?

Rivian is faithfully following the Tesla playbook. But the electric-vehicle market has moved on.
The attractive new vehicles unveiled by Rivian Chief Executive RJ Scaringe on Thursday will lead the company into the mainstream of America’s young EV industry. The R2 sport-utility vehicle is now open for orders at an indicative price of $45,000, slightly above Tesla’s Model Y.
Rivian’s strategy of shifting into lower price categories is logical. Tesla made its name with the higher-end Models S and X before rolling out the Models 3 and Y, which brought greater scale and consistent profitability beginning in the second half of 2019. After Rivian’s 2021 debut with the R1T luxury pickup truck, followed by the R1S SUV on the same underpinnings, its new platform likewise promises to push the company into the black—albeit not for some years.
Tesla’s gamble with the Model 3 had plenty of doubters at the time. It seemed like a double-or-nothing bet when the company might have maximized profit in the luxury market. After an infamous period of “production hell," though, it eventually paid off. That is the lens through which Rivian’s new platform is inevitably seen: A testing period may be necessary to create a fully scaled automaker.
But there are problems with the Tesla parallel. The biggest is timing: Deliveries of the R2 will start in 2026, and the smaller R3 that Scaringe unexpectedly also unveiled Thursday will come even later. One of the key reasons for Tesla’s success in the U.S. was that its agenda-setting EVs didn’t have much competition. Rivian will have to contend with the benchmark set by Tesla itself, as well as an onslaught of new products from established automakers.
Tesla also benefited from a uniquely benign environment for selling cars during the pandemic. Now that conditions have normalized, investors are more excited about the prospect of $25,000 EVs than they are about the already-crowded midsize SUV segment that the R2 will serve.
Another difference is cost. Tesla became consistently profitable around the time it built its second vehicle plant in cost-friendly China to serve the huge local EV market and Europe. Rivian has plans for a second vehicle plant, too, but near Atlanta. EV geopolitics got tougher after the Model 3 was born.
Meanwhile, monetary conditions got easier—for a while—but that has been a curse as much as a blessing for Tesla’s followers. Rivian has spent the past two years trying to shake off the cost complacency bred by its perfectly timed 2021 initial public offering.
Thursday brought good news on cost control: Rather than building the R2 near Atlanta, Rivian will initially use the Illinois factory where it makes the R1 vehicles. This realigns it with Tesla, which started Model 3 production at its first plant in Fremont, Calif., before it scaled up in China. The change will bring $2.25 billion of savings in capital spending, product development and supplier sourcing, Rivian said.
The stock jumped 13% Thursday. Crucially, the new plan might even save the company from returning to the capital markets. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois estimated in a note before Thursday’s announcement that Rivian could need $2.5 billion of new capital to carry it through to the start of R2 production.
Whatever its chances of eventual success, Rivian faces a treacherous 2024. In addition to getting the R2 project on the road, it needs to reduce costs on the older R1 platform. This will involve shutting down production in the second quarter, which is one reason why it said last month that it wouldn’t increase output this year, spooking investors.
Even after Thursday’s bounce, the stock is down 19% since that disappointment and 84% since its wild debut. Rivian now has a market value of roughly $12 billion, about the amount it raised in the IPO. Whether there is value there is impossible to pin down, given that the company will lose money for years and the EV market it serves is constantly changing.
Rivian is the best of America’s EV startups, but it is still much easier to see risk than returns on its road ahead.
Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com