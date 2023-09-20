As weekends approach, more and more people are opting for road trips using services like Zoomcar, DriveU, and QuickRide during the period leading up to the festive season. Simpl, a payment platform, has reported that the number of bookings on these merchant platforms, made through its one-tap checkout, has doubled in August this year compared to the same time in 2022.

Reportedly, out of the different ways to travel, more and more people are choosing to rent self-driven cars. Zoomcar, in particular, has seen its transactions through Simpl's easy one-tap checkout grow by almost three times.

Across all of India, Zoomcar has seen a big increase in bookings, with more than a 50 per cent rise. This shows that people in India are changing how they like to travel.

As per the insights revealed, big cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai saw the most increase in people wanting to travel by road. But even smaller cities like Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Vizag are seeing more people choosing road travel. The data also shows that more bookings are happening from Thursday to Sunday, mainly because weekends are a popular time to go on trips.

Commenting on this trend, Ashwini Ravindranath, Vice-President, Partner Success at Simpl, said, “In the midst of extended weekends and the surging pre-festive enthusiasm for road travel, our partner merchants are steadfast in their commitment to delivering unparalleled comfort to discerning travelers. At Simpl, we take immense pride in our pivotal role as facilitators, providing a seamless 1-tap checkout experience that is not only effortless but also distinguished by its refinement. This marks a significant milestone for us in empowering our merchants to elevate each traveler's journey with poise and confidence, transforming every payment experience into an unforgettable one."

Commenting on this Greg Moran, CEO & Co Founder Zoomcar said, “As an organization, we have a nuanced understanding of consumers’ evolving preferences and have been at the forefront of making available the widest selection of cars across each of our markets for their convenience. The onset of the festive season marked with several long-weekends in August has led to a sharp uptick in the demand for self-drive cars. Here, an added convenience in the form of Simpl’s 1-tap checkout has played a crucial role in offering a seamless booking journey for the customer across the board."