Road travel surges in India ahead of festive season: Simpl Checkout report1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 05:00 PM IST
As weekends approach, more and more people are opting for road trips using services like Zoomcar, DriveU, and QuickRide during the period leading up to the festive season. Simpl, a payment platform, has reported that the number of bookings on these merchant platforms, made through its one-tap checkout, has doubled in August this year compared to the same time in 2022.