Roads ministry notifies draft amendment to make rear seat belt alarm mandatory

Roads ministry notifies draft amendment to make rear seat belt alarm mandatory1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
- The AIS 145 safety rules specify safety equipment that automotive manufacturers are required to mandatorily install in the vehicles they ship.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft amendment to the Automotive Safety Standards or AIS 156, the set of rules which contains safety regulations for the Indian automotive sector, to make safety belt reminders mandatory for rear passengers.
Draft Amendment 6 replaces the required provision for seat belt alarms for "driver & co-driver" with "driver and all other front-facing seat occupants".
The amendment is applicable for category M&N of vehicles, which includes passenger four-wheelers and also goods carrying vehicles with four-wheelers or more.
The draft amendment comes days after the tragic road crash which claimed the lives of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole. Both Mistry and Pandole were sitting in the rear seats of a Mercedes Benz GLC, and were not wearing seat belts.
