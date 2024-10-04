Robotaxis can’t be a solo act
Dan Gallagher , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Summary
- Networks of expensive, self-driving cars need a wide base of paying riders, which could make Uber essential to Tesla’s success.
Robotaxis might not need drivers. But they still need passengers—lots of them.
