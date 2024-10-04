Robotaxis can’t be a solo act

The deal with Waymo was particularly notable, as the company already runs its own robotaxi service in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Under that agreement, Uber will be the exclusive platform for booking rides in Waymo’s cars in Atlanta and Austin, Texas, when the service launches in those two markets next year. While Uber once aspired to build its own robotaxis, it has since decided to play to its strengths. “Generally, we want to build a marketplace, and we want to stay as pure-play a marketplace as we can," Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said at a Goldman Sachs investment conference in San Francisco last month.