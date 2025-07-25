Robotaxis on the road? Tesla’s San Francisco launch could take place soon: Report

Tesla is reportedly gearing up to launch its long-anticipated robotaxi service in San Francisco as early as this weekend, according to a Business Insider report that cites an internal company memo.

The move marks a significant step in the company’s autonomous vehicle ambitions, although the robotaxi programme remains in its infancy. Tesla is said to have carried out a limited trial earlier this year in Austin, Texas, under tightly controlled conditions.

The reported service area spans a large portion of the Bay Area, stretching from Marin County and San Francisco through the East Bay and as far south as San Jose. According to the memo, some existing Tesla owners may receive invitations to access the service following the early launch, which could come as soon as Friday.

Tesla has not officially confirmed the launch timeline. The company did not respond to media queries regarding the Business Insider report.

Meanwhile, The Information reported that Tesla is falling behind on another of its high-profile projects, the production of its Optimus humanoid robot. CEO Elon Musk had previously stated a goal of manufacturing at least 5,000 units this year, but only a few hundred are said to have been built so far.

Musk has recently pushed Tesla’s focus further toward robotics and autonomous mobility, as sales of its existing electric vehicles show signs of slowing.

Regulatory approval remains a major hurdle. Although Musk said during this week’s earnings call that the company is securing regulatory clearance to deploy robotaxis in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida, questions remain about Tesla’s legal readiness in its home state.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) told Reuters on Wednesday that Tesla has yet to submit the necessary applications to operate a paid robotaxi service within the state. Operating autonomous vehicles for commercial passenger transport in California requires a combination of permits from both the DMV and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Neither the DMV nor CPUC provided comment when approached about Tesla’s status.