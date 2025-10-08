5 key highlights of cricketer Rohit Sharma's new Tesla Model Y electric car

The Indian cricketer and former captain, Rohit Sharma, was recently spotted with his brand-new Tesla Model Y electric car, generating a buzz on social media. His car sports a special license plate with the numbers “3015”, which is reportedly a combination of his children’s birthdates. The world cup-winning athlete had penned this personal touch to his previous car as well.
Sharma is known for his love of luxury cars, and the new Tesla is just one of several high-end models that he has collected under the roof of his garage. Among these, the Model Y is reportedly his first electric SUV. Introduced as a premium all-electric crossover, the Model Y is based on the Model 3 platform but features a higher ride height and more cabin space. This is the brand’s global best-seller and marks the US-based EV manufacturer’s debut on our shores.
Tesla Model Y: Variant-wise specifications
|Specification
|Standard
|Long Range
|Battery
|60 kWh
|75 kWh
|Range (WLTP)
|500 km
|622 km
|Motor
|Rear-mounted electric motor
|Rear-mounted electric motor
|Power
|295 bhp
|295 bhp
|0-100 kmph Acceleration
|5.9 seconds
|5.9 seconds
|Drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|Charging (15 min Supercharge)
|238 km
|267 km
|Interior Options
|All Black / Black & White
|All Black / Black & White
|Full Self-Driving (FSD)
|Optional ₹6 lakh
|Optional ₹6 lakh
|Price (Ex-Showroom India)
|₹59.89 lakh
|₹67.89 lakh
The Model Y brings a clean and aerodynamically optimised exterior design that features flush-fitting door handles, sleek LED headlamps and a fastback silhouette that emphasises its coupe-SUV position. The rear end gradually slopes downwards from the B pillar and extends into a sharp ducktail spoiler on the liftgate, positioned right above the wraparound LED taillights. It incorporates a fixed glass roof and acoustic laminated glass panels that help enhance cabin insulation.
The Model Y brings premium interiors, featuring a minimalist dashboard with all controls integrated into the massive 15.4-inch central touchscreen. Other features include an 8-inch rear passenger display, heated and ventilated seats with a power-adjustable front row, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic glass roof.
Tesla offers the Model Y with two battery pack options on our shores. The base variant features a 60 kWh battery pack, offering up to 500 km of WLTP-certified range. The Long Range variant is equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack, delivering a range of up to 622 km (WLTP). The crossover comes with a front-mounted electric motor that makes 295 bhp.
The Model Y is compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network, with a 15-minute charge adding between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.
The Model Y offers a broad range of safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and electronic stability control. Tesla also offers the Autopilot system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.
The full self-driving (FSD) package can be purchased separately for ₹6 lakh. However, Tesla notes that FSD features are subject to regulatory approvals and require driver supervision in their current form.
The Tesla Model Y was launched at a starting price tag of ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. The Long Range model is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two interior themes and seven exterior colour options, some of which carry additional charges.
Tesla Model Y: What does it get?
|Category
|Features
|Exterior
|Flush door handles, sleek LED headlamps, fastback coupe-SUV silhouette, ducktail spoiler, wraparound LED taillights, fixed glass roof
|Interior
|Minimalist dashboard, 15.4-inch central touchscreen, 8-inch rear display, heated & ventilated seats, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof
|Battery & Range
|60 kWh (500 km WLTP), 75 kWh Long Range (622 km WLTP), front electric motor 295 bhp, compatible with Tesla Supercharger (238–267 km in 15 min)
|Safety & Tech
|Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, Autopilot with adaptive cruise and lane-keeping assist, optional Full Self-Driving package
|Pricing & Options
|Standard: ₹59.89 lakh, Long Range: ₹67.89 lakh, two interior themes, seven exterior colours
