5 key highlights of cricketer Rohit Sharma's new Tesla Model Y electric car

The Indian cricketer and former captain, Rohit Sharma, was recently spotted with his brand-new Tesla Model Y electric car, generating a buzz on social media. His car sports a special license plate with the numbers “3015”, which is reportedly a combination of his children’s birthdates. The world cup-winning athlete had penned this personal touch to his previous car as well.

Sharma is known for his love of luxury cars, and the new Tesla is just one of several high-end models that he has collected under the roof of his garage. Among these, the Model Y is reportedly his first electric SUV. Introduced as a premium all-electric crossover, the Model Y is based on the Model 3 platform but features a higher ride height and more cabin space. This is the brand’s global best-seller and marks the US-based EV manufacturer’s debut on our shores.

Tesla Model Y: Variant-wise specifications Specification Standard Long Range Battery 60 kWh 75 kWh Range (WLTP) 500 km 622 km Motor Rear-mounted electric motor Rear-mounted electric motor Power 295 bhp 295 bhp 0-100 kmph Acceleration 5.9 seconds 5.9 seconds Drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Charging (15 min Supercharge) 238 km 267 km Interior Options All Black / Black & White All Black / Black & White Full Self-Driving (FSD) Optional ₹ 6 lakh Optional ₹ 6 lakh Price (Ex-Showroom India) ₹ 59.89 lakh ₹ 67.89 lakh

Here are the five key highlights of the Tesla Model Y 1. Tesla Model Y: Design The Model Y brings a clean and aerodynamically optimised exterior design that features flush-fitting door handles, sleek LED headlamps and a fastback silhouette that emphasises its coupe-SUV position. The rear end gradually slopes downwards from the B pillar and extends into a sharp ducktail spoiler on the liftgate, positioned right above the wraparound LED taillights. It incorporates a fixed glass roof and acoustic laminated glass panels that help enhance cabin insulation.

2. Tesla Model Y: Interior and features The Model Y brings premium interiors, featuring a minimalist dashboard with all controls integrated into the massive 15.4-inch central touchscreen. Other features include an 8-inch rear passenger display, heated and ventilated seats with a power-adjustable front row, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic glass roof.

3. Tesla Model Y: Battery and range Tesla offers the Model Y with two battery pack options on our shores. The base variant features a 60 kWh battery pack, offering up to 500 km of WLTP-certified range. The Long Range variant is equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack, delivering a range of up to 622 km (WLTP). The crossover comes with a front-mounted electric motor that makes 295 bhp.

The Model Y is compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network, with a 15-minute charge adding between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.

4. Tesla Model Y: Safety suite The Model Y offers a broad range of safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and electronic stability control. Tesla also offers the Autopilot system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

The full self-driving (FSD) package can be purchased separately for ₹6 lakh. However, Tesla notes that FSD features are subject to regulatory approvals and require driver supervision in their current form.

5. Tesla Model Y: Pricing The Tesla Model Y was launched at a starting price tag of ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. The Long Range model is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two interior themes and seven exterior colour options, some of which carry additional charges.