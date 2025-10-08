Subscribe

5 key highlights of cricketer Rohit Sharma's new Tesla Model Y electric car

  • Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was spotted with a brand-new Tesla Model Y. The luxury electric crossover comes with a suite of advanced features and up to 622 km of range. 

Ayush Chakraborty
Updated8 Oct 2025, 07:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Indian cricketer and former captain Rohit Sharma has recently added a new Tesla Model Y to his luxury car collection
Personalised Offers on
Tesla Model Y
Check Offers
Indian cricketer and former captain Rohit Sharma has recently added a new Tesla Model Y to his luxury car collection

The Indian cricketer and former captain, Rohit Sharma, was recently spotted with his brand-new Tesla Model Y electric car, generating a buzz on social media. His car sports a special license plate with the numbers “3015”, which is reportedly a combination of his children’s birthdates. The world cup-winning athlete had penned this personal touch to his previous car as well.

Advertisement

Sharma is known for his love of luxury cars, and the new Tesla is just one of several high-end models that he has collected under the roof of his garage. Among these, the Model Y is reportedly his first electric SUV. Introduced as a premium all-electric crossover, the Model Y is based on the Model 3 platform but features a higher ride height and more cabin space. This is the brand’s global best-seller and marks the US-based EV manufacturer’s debut on our shores.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Tesla Model Y

₹ 59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 62.95 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Kia EV6

₹ 65.97 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

BMW iX1

₹ 66.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 67.2 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Volvo EX40

₹ 56.1 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tesla Model Y: Variant-wise specifications

SpecificationStandardLong Range
Battery60 kWh75 kWh
Range (WLTP)500 km622 km
MotorRear-mounted electric motorRear-mounted electric motor
Power295 bhp295 bhp
0-100 kmph Acceleration5.9 seconds5.9 seconds
DriveRear-wheel driveRear-wheel drive
Charging (15 min Supercharge)238 km267 km
Interior OptionsAll Black / Black & WhiteAll Black / Black & White
Full Self-Driving (FSD)Optional 6 lakhOptional 6 lakh
Price (Ex-Showroom India) 59.89 lakh 67.89 lakh
Advertisement

Here are the five key highlights of the Tesla Model Y

1. Tesla Model Y: Design

The Model Y brings a clean and aerodynamically optimised exterior design that features flush-fitting door handles, sleek LED headlamps and a fastback silhouette that emphasises its coupe-SUV position. The rear end gradually slopes downwards from the B pillar and extends into a sharp ducktail spoiler on the liftgate, positioned right above the wraparound LED taillights. It incorporates a fixed glass roof and acoustic laminated glass panels that help enhance cabin insulation.

2. Tesla Model Y: Interior and features

The Model Y brings premium interiors, featuring a minimalist dashboard with all controls integrated into the massive 15.4-inch central touchscreen. Other features include an 8-inch rear passenger display, heated and ventilated seats with a power-adjustable front row, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic glass roof.

Advertisement

3. Tesla Model Y: Battery and range

Tesla offers the Model Y with two battery pack options on our shores. The base variant features a 60 kWh battery pack, offering up to 500 km of WLTP-certified range. The Long Range variant is equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack, delivering a range of up to 622 km (WLTP). The crossover comes with a front-mounted electric motor that makes 295 bhp.

The Model Y is compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network, with a 15-minute charge adding between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.

(Also read: Most affordable Tesla Model Y launched with a much lower starting price)

4. Tesla Model Y: Safety suite

The Model Y offers a broad range of safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and electronic stability control. Tesla also offers the Autopilot system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Advertisement

The full self-driving (FSD) package can be purchased separately for 6 lakh. However, Tesla notes that FSD features are subject to regulatory approvals and require driver supervision in their current form.

5. Tesla Model Y: Pricing

The Tesla Model Y was launched at a starting price tag of 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant. The Long Range model is priced at 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two interior themes and seven exterior colour options, some of which carry additional charges.

Tesla Model Y: What does it get?

CategoryFeatures
ExteriorFlush door handles, sleek LED headlamps, fastback coupe-SUV silhouette, ducktail spoiler, wraparound LED taillights, fixed glass roof
InteriorMinimalist dashboard, 15.4-inch central touchscreen, 8-inch rear display, heated & ventilated seats, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof
Battery & Range60 kWh (500 km WLTP), 75 kWh Long Range (622 km WLTP), front electric motor 295 bhp, compatible with Tesla Supercharger (238–267 km in 15 min)
Safety & TechMultiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, Autopilot with adaptive cruise and lane-keeping assist, optional Full Self-Driving package
Pricing & OptionsStandard: 59.89 lakh, Long Range: 67.89 lakh, two interior themes, seven exterior colours
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto News5 key highlights of cricketer Rohit Sharma's new Tesla Model Y electric car
Read Next Story