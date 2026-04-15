Rohit Sharma likely to miss Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 clash due to hamstring injury - Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) face a huge setback as star opener Rohit Sharma is expected to sit out for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 16, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The 38-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the Mumbai Indians' high-scoring loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12. He retired hurt in the sixth over of the run chase while batting on 19 off 13 balls, disrupting MI's momentum in a chase of 241. Mumbai Indians eventually fell short by 18 runs, marking their third defeat in four games this season.
Rohit Sharma felt discomfort in his right hamstring while facing Rasikh Salam Dar. The physio attended to him on the field, but he could not continue and left the crease. He did not return to bat or field later in the match.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma underwent scans shortly after the game. Early assessments suggest no major tear in the hamstring, offering some relief to the MI camp. However, the exact extent of the injury and his recovery timeline remain unclear. He skipped the team's net session on Tuesday, April 14, and did not travel to the stadium, raising further concerns about his fitness.
MI management is expected to provide an official update during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening (April 15). The report further stated that the talismanic batter is set to miss the Punjab Kings encounter as a precautionary measure.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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