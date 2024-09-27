Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, the most luxurious SUV, launched in India with modern aesthetics: Price, design and more

Rolls-Royce has officially introduced the Cullinan Series II, an upgraded edition of its prestigious luxury SUV, to the Indian market. With a starting price of ₹10.5 crores, the Cullinan Series II is set to capture the attention of affluent buyers, particularly as it offers extensive customization options to reflect individual tastes.
This launch is a strategic response to evolving luxury trends and the shifting preferences of Indian consumers. Recognizing that a growing number of Rolls-Royce clientele now resides in urban areas, the Cullinan Series II has been tailored to appeal to a younger demographic. Design elements have taken inspiration from the sleek, vertical lines of illuminated skyscrapers, embodying a modern aesthetic.
One of the standout features of the Cullinan Series II is its intricately designed dashboard panel, adorned with 7,000 laser-etched dots. This innovative design creates a striking depth effect on the toughened security glass. Furthermore, the SUV boasts a pillar-to-pillar glass panel that accentuates the fusion of digital and traditional craftsmanship that Rolls-Royce is renowned for.
In terms of technology, the Cullinan Series II is equipped with an impressive 18-speaker audio system, enhanced connectivity options—including a Wi-Fi hotspot and independent streaming for each screen—and the ability to connect the rear seat infotainment system via Bluetooth. A new addition is the animated Spirit of Ecstasy displayed on the driver’s screen, adding a touch of elegance and modern flair.
Among the various offerings, the Cullinan Series II: Black Badge emerges as a more dynamic and sporty option for those desiring a more distinctive presence on the road. This version emphasizes boldness while maintaining the luxury for which Rolls-Royce is celebrated.
The Cullinan Series II begins at an ex-showroom price of ₹10.5 crores in India, while the Black Badge variant starts at ₹12.25 crores. Rolls-Royce anticipates that deliveries to Indian customers will begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. Buyers can explore personalization options at the company’s showrooms located in Chennai and New Delhi, ensuring that each vehicle reflects the unique style of its owner.
