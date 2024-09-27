Rolls-Royce has launched the Cullinan Series II in India, priced from ₹ 10.5 crores. Tailored for urban affluent buyers, it features extensive customization, a modern design inspired by skyscrapers, and advanced technology, including an 18-speaker audio system.

Rolls-Royce has officially introduced the Cullinan Series II, an upgraded edition of its prestigious luxury SUV, to the Indian market. With a starting price of ₹10.5 crores, the Cullinan Series II is set to capture the attention of affluent buyers, particularly as it offers extensive customization options to reflect individual tastes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This launch is a strategic response to evolving luxury trends and the shifting preferences of Indian consumers. Recognizing that a growing number of Rolls-Royce clientele now resides in urban areas, the Cullinan Series II has been tailored to appeal to a younger demographic. Design elements have taken inspiration from the sleek, vertical lines of illuminated skyscrapers, embodying a modern aesthetic.

One of the standout features of the Cullinan Series II is its intricately designed dashboard panel, adorned with 7,000 laser-etched dots. This innovative design creates a striking depth effect on the toughened security glass. Furthermore, the SUV boasts a pillar-to-pillar glass panel that accentuates the fusion of digital and traditional craftsmanship that Rolls-Royce is renowned for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of technology, the Cullinan Series II is equipped with an impressive 18-speaker audio system, enhanced connectivity options—including a Wi-Fi hotspot and independent streaming for each screen—and the ability to connect the rear seat infotainment system via Bluetooth. A new addition is the animated Spirit of Ecstasy displayed on the driver’s screen, adding a touch of elegance and modern flair.

Cullinan Series II: The Bold Black Badge Variant Among the various offerings, the Cullinan Series II: Black Badge emerges as a more dynamic and sporty option for those desiring a more distinctive presence on the road. This version emphasizes boldness while maintaining the luxury for which Rolls-Royce is celebrated.