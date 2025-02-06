Rolls-Royce has officially introduced the Ghost Series II in India, with prices starting at an eye-watering ₹8.95 crore (ex-showroom) and reaching up to ₹10.52 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The luxury sedan is available in three versions: the standard Series II, the Extended Series II, and the Black Badge Series II.

The latest iteration of the Rolls-Royce Ghost features subtle yet significant updates in both exterior and interior styling, reported HT Auto. The vehicle continues to cater to an elite clientele, standing as a compelling alternative to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class while rivaling the Bentley Flying Spur in the ultra-luxury segment.

Exterior As per the publication, the new Ghost Series II carries forward Rolls-Royce’s signature elegance while incorporating modern styling enhancements. The front fascia has been updated with redesigned headlights and new LED daytime running lights, enhancing the vehicle’s commanding road presence. The bumper has been subtly reworked to create a sleeker appearance, while the iconic Rolls-Royce chrome-garnished radiator grille and the revered ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ emblem remain unchanged.

Along the sides, the silhouette retains much of its predecessor’s stately charm, though the rear receives a fresh look with newly styled LED taillights. The car also rides on striking 22-inch, nine-spoke alloy wheels, further accentuating its grandeur.

Interior with subtle updates While the exterior sees a host of small but impactful changes, the interior remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, apart from minor refinements, the report added. The dashboard has reportedly received slight tweaks, and the digital driver’s display is now fully modernised. The infotainment system has been updated with the latest connectivity features. The Black Badge variant, renowned for its sportier appeal, offers a distinctive tan and black interior theme.