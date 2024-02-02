Rolls-Royce goes electric—in style

Rolls-Royce is, in some respects, like any other carmaker. A recently revamped showroom in Sunningdale, close to London and closer still to a renowned golf club where its vehicles would look right at home, does not seem out of the ordinary. Some might think that a bright-yellow Cullinan on display is a tad brash (a spokesperson insists it is “expressive"). But it is an SUV and that makes it the company’s bestselling model, as SUVs tend to be. And, like other car companies, Rolls is embracing battery power, promising to go all-electric by 2030. Deliveries of the Spectre, its first electric vehicle (EV), began last autumn and are expected to make up 20% of sales this year. As part of BMW, it can tap its German parent for EV tech such as battery cells and motors.