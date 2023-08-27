Rolls-Royce reveals Droptail commission ‘Amethyst’; expected to be priced over whopping ₹200 Cr

Rolls-Royce has introduced the second of its four Droptail commissions , known as the Amethyst model. The vehicle was revealed to the customer during an exclusive gathering held in Gstaad, Switzerland. This unique purple roadster draws its inspiration from the birthstone of the client's son, reflecting the family's cultural roots and individual interests. The price of the Amethyst can be confidently speculated to be in the vicinity of ₹200 crore or potentially even higher.

The design of this exclusive commission takes its cues from the Globe Amaranth wildflower, a species that flourishes in the desert near one of the client's residences. The exterior of the vehicle features a dual-tone paint finish that artfully portrays the different phases of the flower's blossoming. The primary body of the car boasts a subtle purple shade with a refined silver undertone, embellished with a subtle sprinkling of powdered aluminum for added elegance.

In the presence of sunlight, a subtle mauve hue can be observed within the 22-inch wheels of the car, creating a discreet juxtaposition with the mirror-polished aluminum finish. This exceptional vehicle represents the culmination of two years of meticulous development by adept technicians.

The Pantheon grille of the vehicle showcases a distinctive treatment, achieved through a combination of meticulous hand brushing and hand polishing techniques, with a precise line serving as the boundary between each finish. Achieving impeccable consistency in the finishes and a striking contrast between the lines demanded over 50 hours of collaborative effort.

Interestingly, the intricate lower front air intake is a product of intricate digital design and was "printed" using a lightweight composite material. It integrates a total of 202 stainless-steel ingots that have been meticulously hand-polished. The iconic Spirit of Ecstasy figurine positioned at the front is encircled by amethyst cabochons.

Inside the vehicle, the interior features a luxurious Sand Dunes-colored leather treatment, elegantly contrasted by the Calamander Light open-pore wood inserts. The quest for the ideal wooden inserts involved an extensive six-month endeavor and a meticulous review of more than 100 logs. Enhancing the interior further, the vehicle incorporates rotary dials adorned with rare amethyst gems, while the flooring is adorned with woven leather floor mats.

A removable hard top adorns the vehicle, and its roof is enhanced with electrochromic glass, offering the ability to change color. The vehicle's front fascia features an exclusive timepiece from the esteemed Swiss haute horlogerie maison, Vacheron Constantin. The timepiece boasts a complex hand-wound movement and resides within a specially crafted holder.