Rolls-Royce reveals Droptail commission ‘Amethyst’; expected to be priced over whopping ₹200 Cr

Rolls-Royce reveals Droptail commission ‘Amethyst’; expected to be priced over whopping ₹200 Cr2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Rolls-Royce introduces Amethyst model, a purple roadster inspired by client's son's birthstone, expectedly priced at around ₹200 crore.
Rolls-Royce has introduced the second of its four Droptail commissions, known as the Amethyst model. The vehicle was revealed to the customer during an exclusive gathering held in Gstaad, Switzerland. This unique purple roadster draws its inspiration from the birthstone of the client's son, reflecting the family's cultural roots and individual interests. The price of the Amethyst can be confidently speculated to be in the vicinity of ₹200 crore or potentially even higher.