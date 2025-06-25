Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge launched in India: Here are 5 key highlights to know about it

Rolls-Royce has officially launched the Spectre Black Badge in India, priced at ₹9.50 crore (ex-showroom), a full ₹1.88 crore more than the standard Spectre. With this, the ultra-luxury British marque introduces not just one of the most expensive EVs in India, but also its most powerful production car ever. The Spectre Black Badge blends cutting-edge electrification with bespoke craftsmanship, enhanced driving dynamics, and a bold, dark visual identity. With the Spectre Black Badge, Rolls-Royce takes electric luxury to new heights. It’s more than just a powerful EV—it’s a statement of design, individuality, and performance. While its price tag may seem astronomical, it’s a reflection of the craftsmanship, exclusivity and engineering that the Black Badge name stands for. Take a look at its five key highlights to know about this extraordinary machine:

Dark aesthetic exterior Visually, the Black Badge version adds a menacing edge to the already elegant Spectre design. The signature Pantheon grille, Spirit of Ecstasy, badging, and trim pieces are all finished in black chrome, replacing the usual polished metal accents. Even the window surrounds, door handles, and bumpers follow the darkened theme, lending the car a stealthier look. The coupe also debuts a new Vapour Violet paint shade and features exclusive 23-inch five-spoke forged alloy wheels, which further accentuate its assertive stance. However, being a Rolls-Royce, this is just the starting point—customers can choose from over 44,000 exterior colours. The grille’s backplate can also be painted to match the body or personalised separately, allowing owners to build a car that is uniquely theirs.

Luxurious interior Inside, the Spectre Black Badge takes opulence to the next level. The overall layout mirrors the standard model, but with key upgrades unique to the Black Badge identity. The passenger side of the dashboard houses an illuminated “Infinity symbol” surrounded by a stunning ‘Illuminated Fascia’, a panel featuring 5,500 fibre-optic stars embedded in a glossy Piano Black surface, simulating a galaxy in motion. The digital instrument cluster also gets a Black Badge makeover, offering five distinct colour themes: Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet, and Synth Wave. These themes allow drivers to adjust the car’s cabin ambience to match their mood or aesthetic. The Spectre Black Badge also runs the brand’s new ‘Spirit’ infotainment and operating system, designed in-house by Rolls-Royce. It offers advanced connectivity, navigation, climate control, and vehicle settings, all seamlessly integrated into the sleek interior interface. The four-seat layout is retained, with the rear seats separated by a waterfall-style central console, which, like the dashboard, bears the Black Badge Infinity symbol. Every surface is trimmed in the finest materials, from hand-stitched leather to open-pore wood, with nearly every inch customisable.

Most powerful Rolls-Royce ever The Spectre Black Badge isn’t just about visual drama—it delivers serious performance. Under its long hood lie dual electric motors, one on each axle, combining to produce a formidable 650 bhp and 1,075 Nm of peak torque. That’s a significant jump over the standard Spectre’s 585 bhp and 900 Nm. This extra power gives the coupe sportscar-like acceleration, despite its 2.9-tonne kerb weight. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, while maintaining Rolls-Royce’s signature whisper-quiet ride. The Black Badge also introduces ‘Infinity Mode’, which unlocks full performance potential, and ‘Spirited Mode’, a version of launch control tailored for this luxury EV.

Enthusiast-centric driving dynamics Rolls-Royce has made sure that the added power translates into a more engaging drive. While Spectres are generally tuned for effortless cruising, the Black Badge variant gets mechanical and software enhancements to improve agility and control. The steering system has been recalibrated for a heavier, more communicative feel, giving the driver better road feedback. Roll stabilisation has been enhanced to keep the body flatter in corners, and the dampers have been stiffened for a more responsive chassis. All of this makes the Spectre Black Badge the most dynamic car in the current Rolls-Royce lineup, without compromising ride comfort.