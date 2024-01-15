Rolls-Royce Spectre EV to debut in India on Jan 19, 2024: Expected price, range and more
Rolls-Royce is set to make a groundbreaking entry into the Indian electric vehicle market with the official launch of its first electric vehicle, the Spectre, scheduled for January 19, 2024. This move follows the delivery of the first Spectre unit in Chennai back in November 2023. Positioned between the iconic Phantom and the Ghost, the Spectre is expected to carry a starting price of ₹7-9 crore, ex-showroom.