Rolls-Royce is set to make a groundbreaking entry into the Indian electric vehicle market with the official launch of its first electric vehicle, the Spectre, scheduled for January 19, 2024. This move follows the delivery of the first Spectre unit in Chennai back in November 2023. Positioned between the iconic Phantom and the Ghost, the Spectre is expected to carry a starting price of ₹7-9 crore, ex-showroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Distinguishing itself from other Rolls-Royce models, the Spectre will abandon the traditional 6 ¾ V12 engine in favor of an electric motor on each wheel, making it a formidable 4WD vehicle. The EV coupe boasts a powerful 430 kW and 900 Nm drivetrain, propelling it from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. With a range of 323 miles (520 km) and a power consumption of 2.9 mi/kWh (21.5 kWh/100 km), thanks to a robust 102 kWh battery pack, the Spectre showcases impressive electric capabilities.

The exterior design of the Spectre is a sight to behold, featuring the broadest Rolls-Royce grille ever seen. Illuminated by 22 LEDs, the iconic "Pantheon grille" serves as a reminder of the Spectre's electric nature. The modified 'Spirit Of Ecstacy' contributes to aerodynamics with its narrower wingspan, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.25cd – making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce to date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rolls-Royce has embraced customization with the Spectre, offering a myriad of Bespoke options for the interior. The front seat design, influenced by British tailoring, allows for personalized touches like lapel parts in contrasting or complementary colors. The Spectre can also be equipped with Starlight Doors, featuring 4,796 gently illuminated 'stars,' a first for a series production Rolls-Royce.

In terms of technology, the Spectre introduces SPIRIT, the system handling vehicle functions and integrating with the Whispers application. This allows clients to engage with their vehicle remotely and access real-time information provided by luxury intelligence professionals. The Planar suspension system, with advancements in hardware and software, ensures a luxurious and smooth ride, even with the Spectre's weight of 2,975 kg.

The company aims to electrify its entire product portfolio by the end of 2030, marking a significant shift in their approach to automotive technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, expressed that the Spectre embodies the qualities that have defined the Rolls-Royce legacy. The move towards electric vehicles aligns with the vision of Charles Stewart Rolls, the co-founder of Rolls-Royce, who recognized the quiet and clean nature of electric cars back in 1900.

The Spectre, considered a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupé, is built on the Rolls-Royce 3.0 platform, emphasizing electrification and linked technology. The platform, now in its third generation, boasts a 30% increase in stiffness compared to previous Rolls-Royce models, thanks to innovative engineering and aluminum sections. The flexible architecture also allows for a smoother underfloor profile, contributing to a low seating position and an enveloping cabin.

Rolls-Royce's journey into an all-electric era with the Spectre marks a significant milestone in the luxury automobile industry. As the brand looks towards the future, the Spectre stands as a testament to Rolls-Royce's commitment to embracing the latest in technology and providing a unique and unparalleled driving experience for its discerning clientele. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!