Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the Spectre, in the Indian market. Priced at a staggering ₹7.5 crore ex-showroom, before additional options, the Spectre takes the crown as the most expensive four-wheeled EV available for private buyers in the country.

The Spectre boasts a substantial 102kWh battery pack, offering an impressive range of 530km on the WLTP cycle. Charging the Spectre from 10-80 percent can be achieved in just 34 minutes using a 195kW charger, while a 50kW DC charger will take 95 minutes.

Under the hood, the Spectre is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, producing a combined output of 585hp and a substantial 900Nm of torque. The brand claims the hefty 2,890kg Spectre can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in a mere 4.5 seconds, showcasing the impressive power packed into this luxurious EV.

Rolls-Royce has built the Spectre on its all-aluminum spaceframe architecture, known as the Architecture of Luxury. Originally designed with electrification in mind back in 2003, this platform underpins other Rolls-Royce models like the Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost. The Spectre is claimed to be 30 percent stiffer than any previous Rolls-Royce, featuring active suspension and four-wheel steering for an enhanced driving experience.

In terms of design, the Spectre maintains the iconic Rolls-Royce silhouette with a long bonnet and a fastback tail, drawing inspiration from modern yacht concepts. Measuring 5,475mm in length and 2,017mm in width, the front grille, the widest-ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce, is designed for aerodynamic efficiency, complemented by aero-optimized 23-inch wheels – the largest ever fitted to a two-door Rolls Royce coupe.

Inside the Spectre, the opulence continues with a starlight liner now incorporated into the door pads, in addition to the roof. The dashboard panel on the passenger side is illuminated with the 'Spectre' nameplate and surrounded by over 5,500 star-like illuminations. The interior showcases Rolls-Royce's commitment to customization, offering customers infinite options for wood paneling, stitching, embroidery, and intricate piping.

A notable feature is the introduction of Rolls-Royce's new software platform, 'Spirit.' Spirit controls all functions of the car and provides connected car technology. Rolls-Royce even offers bespoke services with the Spirit software, allowing customization down to the color of the dials to complement the interior.

With bookings opening today, the Spectre aims to redefine the luxury electric vehicle segment in India.

