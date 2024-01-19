Rolls-Royce Spectre launched at ₹7.5 Cr, the most expensive electric vehicle in India: Details
Rolls-Royce has launched its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the Spectre, in India. Priced at ₹7.5 crore, the Spectre is the most expensive four-wheeled EV available for private buyers in the country. It features a 102kWh battery, offering a range of 530km.
Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the Spectre, in the Indian market. Priced at a staggering ₹7.5 crore ex-showroom, before additional options, the Spectre takes the crown as the most expensive four-wheeled EV available for private buyers in the country.