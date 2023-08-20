Rolls-Royce unveils exclusive Coachbuilt Droptail: A $30 million high-tech yacht-inspired Roadster2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Rolls-Royce unveils the Droptail, a roadster inspired by 1930s sailing yachts, featuring a detachable hardtop and a price exceeding $30 million.
The newest addition to the exclusive coachbuilt series by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. is the Rolls-Royce Droptail, recently unveiled. Drawing inspiration from the sleek high-speed sailing yachts of the 1930s, this roadster is designed for two occupants and showcases a detachable hardtop. Crafted from a combination of carbon fiber and electrochromic glass, the hardtop allows for easy modification of interior lighting with a simple button press.