The newest addition to the exclusive coachbuilt series by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. is the Rolls-Royce Droptail, recently unveiled. Drawing inspiration from the sleek high-speed sailing yachts of the 1930s, this roadster is designed for two occupants and showcases a detachable hardtop. Crafted from a combination of carbon fiber and electrochromic glass, the hardtop allows for easy modification of interior lighting with a simple button press.

Although precise pricing for the vehicle remains undisclosed, it is projected to exceed $30 million in cost. The company spokesperson affirmed that the previous coachbuilt models, though less intricate in construction, commanded prices exceeding $28 million, reports Bloomberg.

Exhibiting a sleek and low-slung exterior reminiscent of a high-tech luxury yacht, the Droptail boasts an uninterrupted front-to-rear clean design, with only the door handles, Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, and RR monogram breaking the visual flow. Notably, the door handles are equipped with a concealed locking mechanism and a subtly integrated indicator light.

Distinguishing its nautically-inspired roadster style from traditional convertibles, where the top is stored in a rear compartment and automatically raised or lowered, the Droptail's roof requires manual lowering onto the vehicle. Marking Rolls-Royce's return to the roadster-style configuration in contemporary times, this model pays homage to earlier roadsters like the 1912 Silver Ghost "Sluggard" and the 1925 Silver Ghost Piccadilly.

With dimensions of 5.3 meters (17.3 feet) in length and 2 meters (6.5 feet) in width, the vehicle shares the identical twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V-12 engine and performance specifications as the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Droptail features a freshly crafted monocoque frame, comprising aluminum, steel, and carbon fiber.

In contrast to other Rolls-Royce models, such as the electric Spectre, the Droptail boasts a minimalist interior design. It features a curved shawl-style wooden dashboard and a coordinating champagne chest, adorned with only three primary buttons.

These buttons are dedicated to essential functions like hazard lights, while the majority of the car's controls are situated in the center console. The interior showcases meticulous craftsmanship, with over 1,600 hand-finished and hand-placed wood pieces meticulously arranged over a span of two years, creating an extensive parquetry motif throughout the cabin.

Similar in concept, yet significantly more exclusive and high-priced compared to Bentley's customizable $2.1 million Batur, the Droptail represents the third installment in the automaker's coachbuilt series. This series offers affluent individuals the opportunity to craft a unique, one-of-a-kind vehicle with specialized features tailored to their preferences.

The production of the Droptail will be limited to just four units. The debut model, known as the "Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail," showcases a remarkable integration of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept timepiece into the vehicle's dashboard. This extraordinary creation was unveiled during a private event on August 19 in Carmel, California.