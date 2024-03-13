Rolls-Royce unveils limited edition Ghost 'Prism' celebrating 120 years of prestige
Rolls-Royce unveils the limited edition Ghost 'Prism,' setting a new standard for luxury with bespoke paint finishes and hand-polished accent themes. The luxurious mineral finish and Burnout brightwork elements enhance the exterior design, while the personalized cabin exudes refinement and elegance.
Rolls-Royce, renowned for its opulent automobiles steeped in 120 years of prestige, has unveiled a tribute to its illustrious history with the limited edition Ghost 'Prism.' This exclusive model, restricted to a mere 120 units, sets a new standard for luxury and exclusivity in the automotive world.