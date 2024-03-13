Rolls-Royce unveils the limited edition Ghost 'Prism,' setting a new standard for luxury with bespoke paint finishes and hand-polished accent themes. The luxurious mineral finish and Burnout brightwork elements enhance the exterior design, while the personalized cabin exudes refinement and elegance.

Rolls-Royce, renowned for its opulent automobiles steeped in 120 years of prestige, has unveiled a tribute to its illustrious history with the limited edition Ghost 'Prism.' This exclusive model, restricted to a mere 120 units, sets a new standard for luxury and exclusivity in the automotive world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Ghost 'Prism' is its bespoke paint finish, offering customers a staggering selection from Rolls-Royce's vast palette of three billion hues. Buyers can further customize their 'Prism' with one of four distinct accent themes, such as Phoenix Red, Turchese, Mandarin, or Forge Yellow. These accents, meticulously applied during a painstaking 16-hour hand-polish process, adorn specific sections like the lower bumper, brake calipers, and coach line, adding an unparalleled level of personalization.

Crafted through a meticulous 10-step painting process, the Ghost 'Prism' boasts a luxurious mineral finish. Complementing this are hand-prepared Burnout brightwork elements, providing an exquisite touch of elegance. The traditional stainless steel features like wing mirrors, grille, and boot lid receive a modern twist with a smoked black-grey hue known as 'Burnout,' adding contemporary flair to the timeless design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside the cabin, the Ghost 'Prism' envelops passengers in an ambiance of luxury and refinement. The Bespoke Starlight Headliner, adorned with 1,040 individually placed 'stars,' casts a gentle glow throughout the interior. While major interior alterations are absent, subtle touches of personalized color extend to the cabin, enhancing its luxurious atmosphere.

Anders Warming, Rolls-Royce's design director, underscores the brand's dedication to meeting the desires of its discerning clientele, often at the forefront of global fashion and luxury trends. He highlights the Ghost 'Prism's innovative blend of dark, neutral tones with subtle pops of color, aligning with contemporary luxury preferences and cementing its status as a timeless masterpiece.

With its limited production and impeccable design, the 'Prism' emerges as a top contender to become a coveted collector's item among Rolls-Royce enthusiasts worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

