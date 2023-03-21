Rolls-Royce unveils Wraith Black Arrow. All details on final V12 coupe model.

Rolls-Royce has announced the launch of a special limited edition model, the Wraith Black Arrow, which will mark the end of an era for the ultra-luxury carmaker. The Black Arrow will be the final car produced at Rolls-Royce's Goodwood headquarters to feature a V12 engine. The company has confirmed that this will be the last V12 coupe it will ever produce, as it transitions to fully electric vehicles in the future.

The Wraith Black Arrow's design is inspired by the record-setting eight-wheeled Thunderbolt of the 1930s. Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos, remarked that the limited edition model is a tribute to the last V12 coupe to roll out from Goodwood. He added that the Wraith Black Arrow, alongside its inspiration Thunderbolt, represents the end of an era and a culmination of many years of achievement.

Rolls-Royce will produce only 12 units of the special edition Wraith Black Arrow to be sold worldwide, making it a highly exclusive model. The Wraith series has been in production for the last 10 years, and the Black Arrow version, which comes with a V12 engine, follows the 2016 Black Badge version. "This magnificent final V12 coupé Collection encapsulates the essence and spirit of the Wraith through the marque's hallmark and unparalleled bespoke capabilities. A fitting finale for this transformative motor car," Muller-Otvos commented.

The Wraith Black Arrow sports a black and grey exterior with eye-catching bright yellow accents. Rolls-Royce has utilized its exclusive Bespoke finish, creating a color gradient between Celebration Silver and Black Diamond. A layer of glass-infused "Crystal" paint has been added to the Black Diamond paint to further enhance the transition between the two colors. The bumper inserts and Bespoke wheel pinstripes have been finished in the contrasting Bright Yellow color.

Inside the Wraith Black Arrow, the open-pore wood door lining is a nod to the Bonneville Salt Flats where the Thunderbolt set its world land speed record in 1938. The seats, armrests, and dashboard are finished in black club leather while the steering wheel, seat tops, and headrests are accented in a striking bright yellow. The car also features the highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce, including 2,117 fiber-optic stars on the roofline, a tribute to the Thunderbolt's legacy. The stars depict the Milky Way from the night sky of September 16, 1938.

The Wraith Black Arrow is powered by a V12 engine that can generate up to 623 bhp of maximum power and 870 Nm of peak torque. While Rolls-Royce has not disclosed any further technical specifications, it has confirmed that all 12 units of this limited edition model have already been sold, although the price tag remains undisclosed.