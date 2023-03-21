Rolls-Royce unveils Wraith Black Arrow. All details on final V12 coupe model.2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:02 PM IST
The Wraith Black Arrow's design is inspired by the record-setting eight-wheeled Thunderbolt of the 1930s. Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos, remarked that the limited edition model is a tribute to the last V12 coupe to roll out from Goodwood. He added that the Wraith Black Arrow, alongside its inspiration Thunderbolt, represents the end of an era and a culmination of many years of achievement.
Rolls-Royce has announced the launch of a special limited edition model, the Wraith Black Arrow, which will mark the end of an era for the ultra-luxury carmaker. The Black Arrow will be the final car produced at Rolls-Royce's Goodwood headquarters to feature a V12 engine. The company has confirmed that this will be the last V12 coupe it will ever produce, as it transitions to fully electric vehicles in the future.