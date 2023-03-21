Rolls-Royce unveils Wraith Black Arrow. All details on final V12 coupe model.

Inside the Wraith Black Arrow, the open-pore wood door lining is a nod to the Bonneville Salt Flats where the Thunderbolt set its world land speed record in 1938. The seats, armrests, and dashboard are finished in black club leather while the steering wheel, seat tops, and headrests are accented in a striking bright yellow. The car also features the highest number of LED lights ever used in a Rolls-Royce, including 2,117 fiber-optic stars on the roofline, a tribute to the Thunderbolt's legacy. The stars depict the Milky Way from the night sky of September 16, 1938.