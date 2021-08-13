Royal Enfield has confirmed the launch date of the updated Classic 350, one of the best-selling models of the Chennai-based bike manufacturer . The new Classic 350 will be launched on 27 August.

The new bike comes with numerous changes, both mechanical and aesthetic in nature. Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 will borrow numerous features from its low-riding sibling, Meteor 350.

The upcoming Classic 350 will get an updated equipment list. The engine will be taken from the Meteor 350. The new Classic 350 will get Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation along with a small screen to help riders navigate using a Bluetooth connection with their smartphone.

The Classic 350 will get a new powertrain that will be borrowed from the Meteor 350. The bike will also use the J-platfrom from Meteor. The bike will get a 349cc single-cylinder DOHC engine.

The outgoing model of the Classic 350 recently got a price hike and the prices now go north of ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the most expensive variant. The starting price is just under ₹1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad).

The new version of the bike, with the updated list of features and new powertrain is expected to get even more expensive. According to the report, Royal Enfield might price the bike at a starting price of around ₹1.85 lakh.

Royal Enfield, in the month of June, announced that they will be launching a wide range of bikes in the current fiscal year. Earlier, the company had announced that they will be launching a new model every quarter. Considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the raging second wave in India, the company had to rejig their launch schedule.

Apart from just updates to current line-ups, Royal Enfield is also expected to launch new models soon. The company is expected to launch Hunter a 350cc scrambler type bike, Royal Enfield Shotgun a 650cc engine cruiser and Royal Enfield Scram, again a scrambler, but with a 650cc engine.

