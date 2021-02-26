Royal Enfield's 2021 Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 colour variants leaked

Royal Enfield may soon launch a revised version of its globally popular ‘twins’, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The company has been planning to introduce the new 2021 versions of the bikes and now we get a glimpse of the new colours that will be introduced along with the 2021 version of the bike.

A new leaked image, that looks like part of the brochure for the upcoming bike, has listed all the new colours that will be introduced with the bikes. As per the leaked image the Interceptor 650 will get four new colours apart from the current options. The bike will also be available in Ravishing Black, Grey Goose, Royal Red and Ventura Blue. The existing options include Baker Express, Glitter and Dust, and Orange Crush options.

The Continental GT 650 will be getting a total of five new colours which includes three dual-tone colours Cookies and Cream, Ventura Black and Blue, and British Racing Lean and two single-tone options Mr. Clean and GT Red. The current options include Ice Queen, Ventura Blue, Mister Clean, Black Magic and Dr. Mayhem.

The new bikes will also be getting Royal Enfields new Tripper navigation system on the 2021 version bikes. The new pod will be able to connect to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth to provide turn by turn navigation. The system was first introduced with the Meteor 350 and recently, the Chennai-based manufacturer has launched the Himalayan 2021 with the same navigation system.

In terms of mechanics, the bikes are expected to remain the same. However, Royal Enfield is expected to increase the prices of the new bikes.

