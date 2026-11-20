Royal Enfield is planning to enter the 250cc motorcycle segment with a new range of affordable bikes aimed at young Indian buyers looking to upgrade from commuter motorcycles. According to the Economic Times, the company is preparing to introduce these motorcycles later in the next financial year as it looks to expand its presence in the growing premium bike market.

The new range will be aimed at a segment of potential riders who have previously been buying motorcycles in the 75cc-125cc bracket but are looking for a Royal Enfield with a more budget-friendly price. The new motorcycles may come with a 250cc base, and there have also been reports of hybrid technology in the bikes. However, the company has not officially confirmed the specifications, pricing or launch details.

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Royal Enfield 250cc bikes launch timeline: When can buyers expect them? According to the Economic Times, Royal Enfield is planning to launch its 250cc motorcycles later in the next financial year. The company hasn't yet said exactly when the new engine will enter production or which model will get it.

This comes at a time when motorcycle demand is rising in the 200cc-250cc segment in India. An industry source cited by ET identified this segment as one of the fastest-growing areas of the motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield 250cc engine: What can buyers expect? The upcoming motorcycles are expected to use a new 250 cc engine platform. There are no specifics on the engine setup, performance or hybrid technology.

Previously, it was reported that Royal Enfield was looking at a platform codenamed 'V'. Chinese manufacturer CFMoto was also reported to be talking about technology licensing. However, neither the platform details nor the reported partnership has been officially confirmed.

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Royal Enfield 250cc mileage: Could it deliver 40-45 kmpl? The impending 250cc hybrid motorcycles may have a fuel economy of approximately 40-45 kmpl, as per some sources. This may make them more attractive to car buyers seeking a combination of performance and fuel economy. Royal Enfield hasn't confirmed these numbers or explained whether the motorcycles will be mild or full hybrids.

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Royal Enfield 250cc expected price in India The new motorcycles will likely be available in the company's lower-priced tiers, under its current 350cc lineup. There are several reports of the starting price being in the range of ₹1.25 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh.

This pricing will certainly ease the entry for first-time premium motorcycle buyers into the Royal Enfield universe. The company hasn't declared the official prices.

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Why is Royal Enfield targeting the 250cc segment? The expansion comes amid a shift towards higher-capacity motorcycles in India. Overall, the domestic market for motorcycles larger than 250 cc and up to 800 cc saw sales of over 1.27 million units last financial year, compared to just under 550,000 five years ago, according to industry figures cited in the ET report.

SIAM data further showed that Royal Enfield's market share also rose from 5.8% in FY22 to 8.5% in FY26 in the domestic segment. The company aims to increase its market share in the domestic market by a factor of three in the medium to long term.

Will Royal Enfield launch multiple 250cc motorcycles? The new platform reportedly could support various motorcycles rather than a single one. This would enable Royal Enfield to appeal to other segments of the entry-level premium market.

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The company has not revealed the names, designs or number of motorcycles planned under the new range. More details are expected as the launch timeline approaches.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.