Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles get costlier. Old vs new price lists

Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of its entire range of 650 cc motorcycles. The price revision comes following similar move from other automakers in India, which have announced price hikes for their respective vehicles in the country, effective from January 2026. The latest price hike from Royal Enfield comes owing to the increased production costs, due to the rising prices of raw materials and surging inflation. However, Royal Enfield is hopeful that this price hike will not make a significant difference in the buying decision of consumers.

If you have been planning to buy a Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle, here is a quick look at the price hike spectrum for each 650 cc motorcycle of the brand and the revised price list.

Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles: Old vs new price list

Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles Old vs new pricing Models and variants Old price Difference New price Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Canyon Red / Cali Green ₹ 332,073 ₹ 3,321 ₹ 335,394 Sunset Strip ₹ 340,845 ₹ 3,409 ₹ 344,254 Barcelona Blue / Black Ray ₹ 351,804 ₹ 3,518 ₹ 355,322 Mark 2 ₹ 362,762 ₹ 3,628 ₹ 366,390 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green / Rocket Red ₹ 349,609 ₹ 3,496 ₹ 353,105 Apex Grey / Slipstream Blue ₹ 371,529 ₹ 3,716 ₹ 375,245 Mr Clean ₹ 378,104 ₹ 3,781 ₹ 381,885 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vallam Red / Bruntingthorpe Blue ₹ 361,243 ₹ 3,613 ₹ 364,856 Teal ₹ 365,995 ₹ 3,660 ₹ 369,655 Black Chrome ₹ 375,497 ₹ 3,755 ₹ 379,252 Royal Enfield Bear 650 Boardwalk White ₹ 371,675 ₹ 3,718 ₹ 375,393 Petrol Green/Wild Honey ₹ 377,161 ₹ 3,772 ₹ 380,933 Golden Shadow ₹ 384,834 ₹ 3,849 ₹ 388,683 Two Four Nine ₹ 393,601 ₹ 3,937 ₹ 397,538 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Sheet Metal Grey ₹ 394,076 ₹ 3,941 ₹ 398,017 Plasma Blue/Drill Green ₹ 405,814 ₹ 4,059 ₹ 409,873 Stencil White ₹ 408,953 ₹ 4,089 ₹ 413,042 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral ₹ 398,975 ₹ 3,990 ₹ 402,965 Interstellar ₹ 415,667 ₹ 4,157 ₹ 419,824 Celestial ₹ 432,362 ₹ 4,323 ₹ 436,685