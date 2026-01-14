Subscribe

Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles get costlier. Old vs new price lists

Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of its entire range of 650 cc motorcycles, which include popular models like Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Shotgun 650.

Mainak Das
Updated14 Jan 2026, 11:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Royal Enfield Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Shotgun 650 have become costlier from January 2026.
Royal Enfield Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Shotgun 650 have become costlier from January 2026.
AI Quick Read

Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of its entire range of 650 cc motorcycles. The price revision comes following similar move from other automakers in India, which have announced price hikes for their respective vehicles in the country, effective from January 2026. The latest price hike from Royal Enfield comes owing to the increased production costs, due to the rising prices of raw materials and surging inflation. However, Royal Enfield is hopeful that this price hike will not make a significant difference in the buying decision of consumers.

Advertisement

With this price hike, the entire range of 650 cc models of the company has become slightly costlier. The current 650 cc lineup of the company include models like Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Shotgun 650.

If you have been planning to buy a Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle, here is a quick look at the price hike spectrum for each 650 cc motorcycle of the brand and the revised price list.

Advertisement

Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles: Old vs new price list

Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles Old vs new pricing
Models and variantsOld priceDifferenceNew price
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red / Cali Green 332,073 3,321 335,394
Sunset Strip 340,845 3,409 344,254
Barcelona Blue / Black Ray 351,804 3,518 355,322
Mark 2 362,762 3,628 366,390
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
British Racing Green / Rocket Red 349,609 3,496 353,105
Apex Grey / Slipstream Blue 371,529 3,716 375,245
Mr Clean 378,104 3,781 381,885
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Vallam Red / Bruntingthorpe Blue 361,243 3,613 364,856
Teal 365,995 3,660 369,655
Black Chrome 375,497 3,755 379,252
Royal Enfield Bear 650
Boardwalk White 371,675 3,718 375,393
Petrol Green/Wild Honey 377,161 3,772 380,933
Golden Shadow 384,834 3,849 388,683
Two Four Nine 393,601 3,937 397,538
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Sheet Metal Grey 394,076 3,941 398,017
Plasma Blue/Drill Green 405,814 4,059 409,873
Stencil White 408,953 4,089 413,042
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral 398,975 3,990 402,965
Interstellar 415,667 4,157 419,824
Celestial 432,362 4,323 436,685

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has received the smallest hike of 3,321, while the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has seen the highest increase amounting to 4,353. The price hikes vary depending on the model and their variants. This price hike has been applied to all the 650 cc motorcycles of the brand, which include the Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Shotgun 650.

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsRoyal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles get costlier. Old vs new price lists
Read Next Story