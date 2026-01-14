Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles get costlier. Old vs new price lists

Royal Enfield has increased the pricing of its entire range of 650 cc motorcycles. The price revision comes following similar move from other automakers in India, which have announced price hikes for their respective vehicles in the country, effective from January 2026. The latest price hike from Royal Enfield comes owing to the increased production costs, due to the rising prices of raw materials and surging inflation. However, Royal Enfield is hopeful that this price hike will not make a significant difference in the buying decision of consumers.
With this price hike, the entire range of 650 cc models of the company has become slightly costlier. The current 650 cc lineup of the company include models like Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Shotgun 650.
If you have been planning to buy a Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle, here is a quick look at the price hike spectrum for each 650 cc motorcycle of the brand and the revised price list.
|Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles Old vs new pricing
|Models and variants
|Old price
|Difference
|New price
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Canyon Red / Cali Green
|₹332,073
|₹3,321
|₹335,394
|Sunset Strip
|₹340,845
|₹3,409
|₹344,254
|Barcelona Blue / Black Ray
|₹351,804
|₹3,518
|₹355,322
|Mark 2
|₹362,762
|₹3,628
|₹366,390
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|British Racing Green / Rocket Red
|₹349,609
|₹3,496
|₹353,105
|Apex Grey / Slipstream Blue
|₹371,529
|₹3,716
|₹375,245
|Mr Clean
|₹378,104
|₹3,781
|₹381,885
|Royal Enfield Classic 650
|Vallam Red / Bruntingthorpe Blue
|₹361,243
|₹3,613
|₹364,856
|Teal
|₹365,995
|₹3,660
|₹369,655
|Black Chrome
|₹375,497
|₹3,755
|₹379,252
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|Boardwalk White
|₹371,675
|₹3,718
|₹375,393
|Petrol Green/Wild Honey
|₹377,161
|₹3,772
|₹380,933
|Golden Shadow
|₹384,834
|₹3,849
|₹388,683
|Two Four Nine
|₹393,601
|₹3,937
|₹397,538
|Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
|Sheet Metal Grey
|₹394,076
|₹3,941
|₹398,017
|Plasma Blue/Drill Green
|₹405,814
|₹4,059
|₹409,873
|Stencil White
|₹408,953
|₹4,089
|₹413,042
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Astral
|₹398,975
|₹3,990
|₹402,965
|Interstellar
|₹415,667
|₹4,157
|₹419,824
|Celestial
|₹432,362
|₹4,323
|₹436,685
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has received the smallest hike of ₹3,321, while the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has seen the highest increase amounting to ₹4,353. The price hikes vary depending on the model and their variants. This price hike has been applied to all the 650 cc motorcycles of the brand, which include the Classic 650, Bear 650, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Shotgun 650.