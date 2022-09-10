Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser may launch soon in India: Details

Recently, a test mule of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was spotted on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai which is near to the Royal Enfield office. The alleged upcoming bike seemed like the facelifted version of the Continental GT 650. From the leaked picture, it can be spotted that the Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank of Ice Queen which has eventually been discounted. It is noteworthy that the alleged bike might have alloy wheels. Both the wheels were visible in Balck and the front wheel gets a white surround. The tread pattern suggests that the bike is using Ceat-sourced tyres.

