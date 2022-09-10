Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser may launch soon in India: Details

Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser may launch soon in India: Details

Royal Enfield may launch in India in coming months
04:42 PM IST

  • Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser can be seen with a large, tear-drop shaped fuel tank. It may feature a triangular side panel with curved fenders.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multinational motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield is reportedly planning to introduce the Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser in India soon. The upcoming motorcycle has been spotted under production. According to a report by AutoCarIndia, the latest spy photos reveal the bike in what appears to be near-production form.

Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser: What to expect

In the leaked images, Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser can be seen with a large, tear-drop shaped fuel tank. It may feature a triangular side panel with curved fenders. Another highlight is the position of the tail-light, indicators and the number plate holder which seems similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Stance of the motorcycle is long and low. The foot pegs are set forward. Rider seat is upright that holds on to a wide handlebar. Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser is expected to come powered by the same air and oil-cooled Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is claimed to deliver 47hp at 7,150rpm and 52Nm at 5,250rpm. The engine comes coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The upcoming cruiser from RE is expected to be unveiled in India as well as the global markets in the coming months.

Recently, a test mule of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was spotted on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai which is near to the Royal Enfield office. The alleged upcoming bike seemed like the facelifted version of the Continental GT 650. From the leaked picture, it can be spotted that the Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank of Ice Queen which has eventually been discounted. It is noteworthy that the alleged bike might have alloy wheels. Both the wheels were visible in Balck and the front wheel gets a white surround. The tread pattern suggests that the bike is using Ceat-sourced tyres.

