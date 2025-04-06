Royal Enfield 650cc showdown: Classic 650 vs Super Meteor 650. What’s your pick?

Royal Enfield Classic 650 was launched earlier this month, expanding the Indian motorcycle company's 650cc range. The Classic 650 joins the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and other 650cc motorcycles in the lineup and is priced at ₹3.37 lakh ex-showroom, offering riders who prefer a more upright and traditional look a choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While both motorcycles are based on the same platform, their personality is not the same. Super Meteor 650 is designed for highway cruising across long distances, while the Classic 650 appears to be best suited for daily commutes and shorter rides, especially for those who desire a simpler, retro appearance. This is how the two fare against one another.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs RE Super Meteor 650: Design The Classic 650, which draws influence from the Classic 350, keeps Royal Enfield's iconic classic style. Its main design elements include a teardrop fuel tank, curved fenders, chrome twin exhausts, and a wide range of color options. It offers a comfortable and laid-back riding position that is appropriate for daily riding.

In contrast, the Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser. It features a scooped seat, swept handlebars, and forward-mounted footpegs for an upright riding stance. Designed for longer highway excursions, the general form is bigger and more threatening. Despite having the identical chassis, the two bikes' ergonomics and visual appeal cater to distinct riding styles.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs RE Super Meteor 650: Specification Both Classic 650 and Super Meteor 650 are powered by Royal Enfield's 648cc air-oil cooled, parallel-twin engine. The engine produces around 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. With a 270-degree crankshaft, it has a distinctive exhaust note and strong low-end pull. Power goes to the wheels via a 6-speed transmission, which is famous for its precise shifts, and both bikes have a slipper clutch for smooth downshifting.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs RE Super Meteor 650: Price Compared to the Super Meteor 650, which costs between ₹3.64 lakh and ₹3.94 lakh, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is less expensive, with a price range of ₹3.37 lakh to ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three distinct variants of the Classic 650: Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome.