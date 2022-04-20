Royal Enfield has introduced three new colourways on the Meteor 350. The Fireball variant gets two new additions with the Fireball Blue and the Fireball Matt Green, and a Supernova Red makes debut in the top-end models. The motorcycle can also be personalized with special colours and Genuine Motorcycle Accessories via MiY. New colourways will be available across all stores starting today, and also on company’s website.

The new Fireball Matt Green is a new colourway that sports a matt-finish green fuel tank with matching side panel stickers and green rim tapes on the alloys. The Fireball Blue sports a deep, vibrant, gloss-finish blue fuel tank, with accentuated yellow badging on the tank, along with matching yellow side panel stickers and tyre rim tapes.

The Supernova Red sports a dual tone premium regal red and black colour fuel tank and matching side panels.

The Meteor 350 brings the best of both classic cruiser styling and modern capability. The Meteor 350 is designed to take on long distance riding, while being a great motorcycle to ride within the city as well.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 continues to gain an edge in the Indian mid-size cruiser segment with its class-leading features and performance.

Into its second year since launch, the Meteor 350 is sold across more than 60 countries in the world.

B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India, and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world."

The Meteor 350 Fireball is available at Rs. 205,844, Stellar models at Rs. 211,924 and Supernova at Rs. 222,061 (all prices are ex-showroom, Chennai).