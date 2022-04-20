Royal Enfield adds three new colour options to Meteor 350

B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India, and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well, while picking up awards and accolades along the way. The addition of new exciting colourways on the Meteor 350 make it a more compelling choice for our customers across the world."