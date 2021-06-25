New Delhi: Royal Enfield has committed ₹20 crore, in addition to ₹50 crore committed last year by Eicher Group to support relief and rehabilitation efforts to people affected by Covid-19.

The initiatives focus on building long term medical infrastructure, aiding remote and rural communities, and enabling local administrations with immediate response measures.

The company is working with state governments and NGOs across Delhi NCR and Tamil Nadu to provide relief.

The Indian bike-manufacturer, in association with Ekam Foundation has commissioned an Oxygen Manifold Plant at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Royal Enfield is also enabling access to oxygen generators for 6 government hospitals in Tamil Nadu. According to a statement by the company, it is also procuring and supplying critical care equipment to 6 government and 2 charitable hospitals and 30 Public Healthcare Centers in Tamil Nadu.

According to a statement from the company, Royal Enfield is working with district administrations in Leh, Ladakh, Kullu and Keylong in Himachal Pradesh to procure and supply oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders in several government and charitable hospitals.

Additionally, the company is supporting GOONJ in its RAHAT- COVID initiative that is a long-term program towards rebuilding communities in remote areas.

The Chennai-based manufacturer claims to have helped over 39,000 families pan India with access to essential commodities since last year.

Royal Enfield has also announced initiatives with a focus on employee care, safety and well-being. Apart from a dedicated Covid-19 insurance policy, vaccination sponsorship and onsite vaccination camps, Royal Enfield has also launched V-care, a 24X7 platform for virtual medical teleconsultation and psychological counselling for its employees. This is complemented by a central Covid-19 Command Centre equipped with an emergency response team for on-ground support across multiple locations.

A 70-bed Covid-19 care facility and isolation centre has been set-up at Perungudi (Chennai) for employees testing positive and needing medical assistance (mild and moderate cases).

