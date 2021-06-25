Royal Enfield announces 20 crore aid for people affected by Covid-19 in India

The Indian bike-manufacturer, in association with Ekam Foundation has commissioned an Oxygen Manifold Plant at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Royal Enfield is also enabling access to oxygen generators for 6 government hospitals in Tamil Nadu. According to a statement by the company, it is also procuring and supplying critical care equipment to 6 government and 2 charitable hospitals and 30 Public Healthcare Centers in Tamil Nadu.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}