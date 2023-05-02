Royal Enfield April sales increase to 73,136 units, exports declined by 49 per cent2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Royal Enfield said that domestic sales grew 28 per cent to 68,881 units from 53,852 units in the year-ago month. Exports, however, declined by 49 per cent last month to 4,255 units compared to 8,303 months in April 2022.
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield posted an 18 per cent growth in total sales in the month of April, 2023. The company sold 73,136 units last month compared to 62,155 units in the April last year.
