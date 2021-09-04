Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched on 1 September and the company has already started delivering the bikes to new customers. The Classic 350 has been introduced with various changes in the powertrain as well as aesthetics, making it a substantial upgrade.

Buyers are posting videos of their deliveries just one day after the launch of the bike. Royal Enfield opened bookings for the Classic 350 2021 from 6 PM on 1 September.

Also read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 2021 colours, variants explained with pics

The Classic 350 2021 has been launched at a starting price of ₹1,84,374 (all prices ex-showroom) for the Redditch Series with single-channel ABS. The Halcyon Series starts at ₹1.93 lakh. The Signal Series has been priced at ₹2.04 lakh whereas the Dark Series motorcycles will be selling at ₹2.11 lakh. The Chrome model is the top of the line variant with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.15 lakh.

The Classic 350 2021 comes with a new double-cradle chassis, which has been upgraded from the single cradle frame. The engine is a 349cc unit which has been borrowed from the Meteor 350. Additionally, the front forks are much beefier and the tyres wider.

The bike is available in a total of 11 colour variants which includes nine dual-channel variants and two single-channel variants.

New Royal Enfield Colours

Dual Channel

Chrome Red

Chrome Bronze

Dark Stealth Black

Dark Gunmetal Grey

Signals Marsh Grey

Signals Sandstorm

Halcyon Green

Halcyon Black

Halcyon Grey

Single Channel

Redditch Green

Redditch Grey

The colours have been divided into five different colourways which include Chrome, Dark, Signals, Halcyon and Redditch.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.