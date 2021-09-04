Royal Enfield begins deliveries of new 2021 Classic 350

Royal Enfield begins deliveries of new 2021 Classic 3501 min read . 04:48 PM IST
Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched on 1 September and the company has already started delivering the bikes to new customers. The Classic 350 has been introduced with various changes in the powertrain as well as aesthetics, making it a substantial upgrade.
Buyers are posting videos of their deliveries just one day after the launch of the bike. Royal Enfield opened bookings for the Classic 350 2021 from 6 PM on 1 September.
The Classic 350 2021 has been launched at a starting price of ₹1,84,374 (all prices ex-showroom) for the Redditch Series with single-channel ABS. The Halcyon Series starts at ₹1.93 lakh. The Signal Series has been priced at ₹2.04 lakh whereas the Dark Series motorcycles will be selling at ₹2.11 lakh. The Chrome model is the top of the line variant with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.15 lakh.
The Classic 350 2021 comes with a new double-cradle chassis, which has been upgraded from the single cradle frame. The engine is a 349cc unit which has been borrowed from the Meteor 350. Additionally, the front forks are much beefier and the tyres wider.
The bike is available in a total of 11 colour variants which includes nine dual-channel variants and two single-channel variants.
New Royal Enfield Colours
Dual Channel
Single Channel
The colours have been divided into five different colourways which include Chrome, Dark, Signals, Halcyon and Redditch.
